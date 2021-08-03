Cancel
Financial Reports

Xperi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share. The provider...

