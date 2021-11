Motorists on Dogwood Avenue or Washington County Road W21 are notified of a temporary closure beginning Wednesday. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that a repair project will begin on Dogwood Avenue at McKain’s Bridge which crosses the Skunk River. The work is expected to last up to two days, weather permitting, and is being performed by county road crews. Dogwood Avenue will be closed to thru traffic while it is under construction. Drivers will need to use Highway 1 to access the city of Brighton. Questions about this project can be directed to the engineer’s office at (319) 653-7731.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO