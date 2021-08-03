Cancel
Financial Reports

ARC Document Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million. On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $68.8 million in the...

www.nhregister.com

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reports

Mountain Province: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. The diamond mining company posted revenue of $61.2 million...
Financial Reports

Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had a funds...
Financial Reports

Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. The work force housing and...
Financial Reports

Brookfield Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets...
Financial Reports

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reports

Lithium Americas Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Lithium Americas Corp. shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of...
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reports

Healthcare Trust of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $97.6 million, or 44 cents per share, in...
Financial Reports

EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....
Financial Reports

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocks

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “
Stocks

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocks

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”
Financial Reports

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
Financial Reports

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.
Financial Reports

Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $97 million. On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street...
Financial Reports

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Financial Reports

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

