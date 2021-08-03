Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

Broadway plans to open in September, but not before its Simbas and Elphabas—and those who watch them—are vaccinated. Theaters announced Friday that audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks in order to attend shows. It comes a day after the Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing Broadway actors, and the Broadway League announced it would require all Broadway actors and stage crew to be vaccinated, with exceptions for those who legally or medically can’t receive a dose. There will also be weekly testing for COVID-19 for the workforce and improved air quality at theaters. “This is an important milestone on the path to getting all our members safely back to work,” Mary McColl, executive director for the union, said in a statement. “Vaccines work, and those who are vaccinated will protect both themselves and those who can’t be at this time.” The agreement between actors and the organization will be for both shows in New York and productions across the country, per The Hollywood Reporter.