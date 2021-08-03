Letters: Recall support | Solar disincentivized | Remake filibuster | Transformational policy | Seeds of recall | Speaking to ‘unwoke’

The front-page article “Poll: Push to recall Newsom growing” (July 24) is not surprising. Seemingly, California’s uber liberals, who dominate the Bay Area, are starting to see the rampant crime, out-of-control illegal immigration, worsening homelessness, defund-the-police movements, sanctuary city policies, senseless health restrictions and loss of enforcement of the rule of law are impacting their lifestyle and safety. One can only ignore, pretend and look the other way for so long. Eventually, people react to the bad policies of a state’s government that continue to be poorly managed.