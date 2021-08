ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Detectives now believe the man killed in his Rocklin home may have been targeted. Cameron Gabriel was found dead one week ago today. His family says he had no enemies. “That was the kind of guy Cameron was,” said Joseph Headley, Gabriel’s brother-in-law. A family member found 48-year-old Gabriel’s name tag at the crime scene. On it, Gabrial wrote reminders to himself: “Be generous, patient, and diligent.” They also found a fortune from a cookie about love for his family. “That paper…I think that expressed his kind of attitude,” said Headley. It’s the last memory they will have of him, and they say...