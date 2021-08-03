Cancel
Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials

Afghan security officials stand guard on a road leading to the scene of a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A car bomb attack and gun fight targeted the Kabul residence of Afghanistan's acting defense minister on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said acting Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi and his family weren't at home at the time of the attack, and no one in his immediate family was injured.

Fawad Aman, a Defense Ministry spokesman, told CNN that Afghan security forces killed four assailants during the violence. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan's TOLO News reported that ambulances left the area about an hour after the attack was launched, but didn't reveal if anyone was injured or killed.

The car bombing happened at a guest house owned by Mohammadi in the Shirpoor area of Kabul's District 10, where many high-ranking government officials live.

A security source told TOLO News two attackers entered a building near the office of MP Azim Mohseni after the attack. Mohseni said he wasn't in his office at the time.

