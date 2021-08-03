Metro agrees to share video surveillance after standoff with safety commission
Metro has agreed to share access to its closed-circuit television system with the agency that oversees rail safety, ending a months-long standoff over security issues. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent federal agency that oversees Metrorail safety, issued an order in June requiring Metro to provide access to its surveillance system after the transit agency had denied access for weeks. The safety commission has said it wants visual access to the rail system, adding that investigators want to observe rail workers and operators to ensure that safety protocols are being followed.www.washingtonpost.com
