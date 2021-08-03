Camila Cabello Puts a Modern Twist on Cinderella in the Magical First Trailer

Earlier today came the first official trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella reboot, a new version of the story driven by music and featuring pop star Camila Cabello playing the beloved princess. Though the songs appeared to be well received by those that viewed the trailer there was one thing that had many perplexed, the surprise arrival of none other than James Corden in the middle of the trailer. Corden, a producer on the film, plays the human form of one of the mice that is transformed by Billy Porter as Fab G, the new fairy godparent for the film's version of the story.