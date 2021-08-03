Camila Cabello Puts a Modern Twist on Cinderella in the Magical First Trailer
Camila Cabello is sliding into her glass slippers for Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated Cinderella remake. On Tuesday, the streamer dropped the first trailer for the magical film, which shows Cabello's Cinderella designing dresses for her business Dresses by Ella as she gets ready for the ball with a little help from her fabulous fairy godmother the Fab G, played by Billy Porter. We also get a look at Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Charming as he and Cinderella dance the night away at the ball, as well as Cinderella's evil stepmother Lady Tremaine, portrayed by Idina Menzel.www.popsugar.com
