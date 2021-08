Alvarez entered Sunday's game after Michael Brantley twisted his ankle in the third inning of a 5-3 loss to the Giants. He went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Alvarez was held out of the starting lineup the last two days while Houston played in a National League ballpark, but that practice might change given the injury to Brantley, who is day-to-day. With games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Alvarez may be needed for left field if manager Dusty Baker is comfortable using him in the field two consecutive days.