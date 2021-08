I think I can speak for all Cubs fans who cross over and are Bears fans when I share this sentiment:. Justin Fields represents the hope for a brighter tomorrow for the Bears like Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant once did for the Cubs. Should Fields match those heights, I hope there are negotiations in good faith to keep him around instead of empty promises. We’ve got a long way to go before we even get to that bridge, let alone cross it. But the journey Bears fans are set to embark on is similar to the one the Cubs went on way back in 2012. My best advice is to enjoy the ride while you’re on it, because it’s jarring once you have to leave the vehicle.