Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Begins rehab assignment

Dominguez began a rehab assignment at High-A Jersey Shore on Tuesday, striking out two across a perfect first inning, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Dominguez has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery for just over a year, and Tuesday's outing marked his first official game action since spring training of 2020. The right-hander will likely spend several weeks getting outings under his belt in the minors, and assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should have a strong chance of rejoining the Phillies' bullpen in late August or early September.