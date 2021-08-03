Rams' Jacob Harris: Returns to practice
Harris (core muscle) participated in full pads at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Harris underwent core muscle surgery this summer, which delayed his introduction to on-field work at training camp. Before the injury, he handled significant reps during the offseason program. A fourth-round rookie who is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, the 6-foot-5, 219-pounder has a chance to move up the depth chart in a TE group that lost Gerald Everett in the offseason. Now that he's inched closer to full health, Harris will compete with Johnny Mundt and Brycen Hopkins for depth chart slotting behind top option Tyler Higbee.www.cbssports.com
