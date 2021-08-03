Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams' Jacob Harris: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Harris (core muscle) participated in full pads at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Harris underwent core muscle surgery this summer, which delayed his introduction to on-field work at training camp. Before the injury, he handled significant reps during the offseason program. A fourth-round rookie who is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, the 6-foot-5, 219-pounder has a chance to move up the depth chart in a TE group that lost Gerald Everett in the offseason. Now that he's inched closer to full health, Harris will compete with Johnny Mundt and Brycen Hopkins for depth chart slotting behind top option Tyler Higbee.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Could Bill Belichick explore trade with Rams after Cam Akers injury?

The New England Patriots’ backfield will be something to keep an eye on during training camp, as Damien Harris and Sony Michel figure to battle it out for the starting job. We’d like to think Harris, after the way he performed in Michel’s absence last season, should have the advantage in the competition. However, the 2018 first-round pick showed real promise down the stretch and likely deserves a chance to reclaim the role.
NFLchatsports.com

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf discusses future with Seahawks

In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports , Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf opened up about what he sees in his future with the team. "I want to help bring a championship to the Seahawks organization," the third-year wideout said. "Seattle is an incredible city and this fanbase is unmatched. I'm so grateful to be here and part of such a great culture. I try to not look too far into the future and really try to focus on what's happening in the present, and right now, I'm very happy being in Seattle."
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys hit with another crucial Dak Prescott injury update

After cashing in big time in the offseason, Dak Prescott got all the reassurance he needed that the Dallas Cowboys were fully investing in the star quarterback for the long run. Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season abruptly, Prescott has been grinding to get back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLallfans.co

Todd Gurley’s possible reunion with Rams gets truth bomb from Sean McVay

With training camps across the NFL already hitting the start button, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to make a few changes, either with their game strategy or roster. One name that has been tossed around these days is Todd Gurley. The Atlanta Hawks running back played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Rams and a swift reunion could be in order.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Sign QB Josh Johnson

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy