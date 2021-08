Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Tuesday's 8-6 triumph against the Mariners. Altuve singled and scored in the first, doubled in the fourth and singled in the eighth for his first three-hit game since April 26. The two-bagger was his 13th of the season, and with 23 home runs this would be the second time in three years the former MVP finishes with more homers than doubles if the trend continues.