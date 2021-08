A woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster 14 years ago has been arrested, according to authorities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Tara Brazzle, aged 44, reportedly admitted to police that she was the mother of the newborn, whose death shocked locals residents in Lancaster in September 2007.The newborn was found by employees at a YMCA where Ms Brazzle worked. The child and its umbilical cord were wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several bags, and placed into a dumpster. Coroners ruled the death a homicide due to complications of asphyxia, and DNA tests carried were out on...