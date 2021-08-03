Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Deputies investigate after 10-month-old boy found dead at Mississippi motel

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0bGsdLg600

A Mississippi sheriff’s office has begun an investigation after a 10-month-old boy died at a motel.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators report that emergency medical personnel were called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on Highway 11 north of Laurel on Monday night.

First responders found an unresponsive 10-month-old baby boy. Despite efforts to revive the child, he was pronounced dead after he was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”

The name of the child and his parents were not immediately released.

The child’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

Comments / 7

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, MS
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Motel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Jones County, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Explosion at recycling facility leaves 1 dead

An employee at a recycling facility in Mississippi was killed and another escaped injury Wednesday after an explosion, authorities said. The blast happened about 8:50 a.m. at Jarrell Recycling, Jones County authorities said. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the cause of the explosion is not yet known, The Hattiesburg American reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in fiery crash with dump truck on Alabama highway

A Mississippi man died Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a dump truck, overturned and caught fire. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck in Sumter County in West Alabama. After the collision, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m, the van overturned and caught fire.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff dies after testing positive for COVID-19

The sheriff of Mississippi’s largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance on Wednesday morning. “Sheriff Vance...
Public SafetyPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff: Man accused of assaulting, raping woman in shopping center restroom also attacked inmate

The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Mississippi shopping center faces additional charges after being accused of assaulting inmates. On July 20, Andrew Malik Jones was charged with sexual battery and robbery after a woman told police that she was forced into a stall at the shopping center restroom, where she was assaulted and raped.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man wanted for strangulation in New Orleans found by officers staying at Mississippi house

A man wanted in New Orleans on charges of felony strangulation was arrested after he he was spotted by police officers staying at a Mississippi house. On July 13, investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department were conducting a patrol in an effort to locate Dominic Frank Weber, 27, of Slidell, La., because he had outstanding warrants out of New Orleans for felony strangulation and with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for probation violation.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After multi-county chase, Mississippi law enforcement apprehend murder suspect in Saturday shooting

Mississippi police arrested a man for murder after a multi-county chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Amory police say Menderil Cohen, 29, is in custody after a vehicle pursuit to Columbus, 40 miles away. The chase involved law enforcement officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.

Comments / 7

Community Policy