Rockford, IL

A way to give back to the community in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive success, Rockford police and fire chiefs pledged to do something special for the community. More than 280 people donated to the blood drive last month, saving up to 800 lives in our community. As a way to give back, Mayor McNamara joined Rockford Interim Police Chief Randy Burke and Rockford Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger to help serve lunch at Rockford Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon.

