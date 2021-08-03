Garth Brooks in Nashville: COVID-19 concerns could delay rescheduling Nissan Stadium concert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Garth Brooks’ concert at Nissan Stadium, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms, a different concern could push the show even further back – COVID-19. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend and in Lincoln, Nebraska a few days later. After those shows, the tour has a three-week window without a concert scheduled.www.wkrn.com
