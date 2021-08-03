Episode 89 Disney Reads

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Alexandra Lange reviews the new “Little Island” park on Manhattan’s West Side:. The reception of Little Island, both as rendering and as reality, is a textbook case of the process described by sociologist Hillary Angelo in her new book, How Green Became Good. The narrative of the greening of cities, as she describes it, has always been dominated by spectacular urban projects like Central Park. Whatever their time period, “they are constructed as universally beneficial investments in the public good,” Angelo writes. It’s only more recently that the displacement of Seneca Village, a 200-person community of African American property owners, has become part of the common narrative of what it took to build Central Park.