Barry Co. sheriff posts about starting posse, creates concerns in the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Facebook post made by the Barry County sheriff has raised concerns for community members who reached out to News 8. In a post made by Sheriff Dar Leaf, he talks about posses and militias being more lawful than the authorities that have recently arrested members of those groups. Many are interpreting his post as a shot at the FBI’s investigation into the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.www.woodtv.com
Comments / 8