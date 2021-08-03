Police Investigating Slot Machine Stolen from Bucks County Sports Bar
LEVITTOWN, PA — The Falls Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in the theft of a slot machine from a Bucks County sports bar. Authorities state that on July 24th, at approximately 4:33 a.m., two subjects entered Pasquale’s Sports Bar, Millcreek Rd., Levittown and stole a Pennsylvania Skills Machine. The actors put the machine in the backseat of a dark-colored sedan with possible New Jersey Registration. The suspects were caught on surveillance video.www.mychesco.com
