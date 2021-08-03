Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Police Investigating Slot Machine Stolen from Bucks County Sports Bar

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LEVITTOWN, PA — The Falls Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in the theft of a slot machine from a Bucks County sports bar. Authorities state that on July 24th, at approximately 4:33 a.m., two subjects entered Pasquale’s Sports Bar, Millcreek Rd., Levittown and stole a Pennsylvania Skills Machine. The actors put the machine in the backseat of a dark-colored sedan with possible New Jersey Registration. The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Levittown, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Levittown, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Sports
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Police#Bucks#Pasquale S Sports Bar#New Jersey Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Juvenile on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 25 at approximately 3:20 p.m. police were in the area of 4th and Van Buren Streets, Wilmington when they observed a 17-year-old male juvenile acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. Police took the juvenile into custody a short time later without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Chester Man Charged with Corruption of Minors

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced they have charged Victor Montes-Munoz, a 21-year-old white Hispanic male from West Chester, with Corruption of Minors and related offenses. Authorities state that on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at approximately 11 pm, Officers made contact with an occupied vehicle on...
Warminster, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Public’s Help Needed to Find Missing Juvenile in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, PA — The Warminster Township Police Department are currently investigating a missing juvenile reported by the Valley Youth House. Authorities state that facility staff reported that Janhyi Boyd (17 years old, black male, 6ft tall, 289lbs, black hair, and brown eyes) went missing from the Valley House over the weekend. Janhyi was last seen on August 1, 2021, at 1:50 PM. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, and white jeans. Janhyi told Staff he was getting on the local bus. The staff has not seen Janhyi since this time.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Become a Lancaster County Police Officer

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Hiring Consortium announced it is testing on behalf of its member agencies. There are 23 member agencies in the consortium. Officials state that once candidates complete an online application, and provide the necessary paperwork, they may be tested on their physical fitness and written testing on September 11 and possibly the 12th depending on the number of candidates.
Ephrata, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Hunt for Fugitive Wanted for Making Bomb Threat

EPHRATA, PA — Ephrata Police have charged Anna Marie Shreiner, 24, last known address in Strasburg, PA, with Terroristic Threats and Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction as the result of the investigation into on bomb threat at Magisterial District Judge Russell’s Office, 609 East Main Street, Ephrata Borough on May 19, 2021.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Wanted Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 24 at approximately 2:42 p.m. a Wilmington police officer on proactive patrol observed 25-year-old Dawane Warren in the 1800 block of West 5th Street. Aware that Warren had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officer took him into custody without incident. Police then executed a search warrant in the same block and recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Burglary in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for Commercial Burglary in the city’s 6th District. Investigators state that on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1:40 am, an unknown black male gained entry to a bar located at 131 South 13th Street, Philadelphia in an unknown manner. Once inside the suspect took an iPhone, iPad and a black Phone X from the office then fled in an unknown direction.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Paoli Pike Restricted Next Week in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Paoli Pike motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure between Airport Road and Ellis Lane in East Goshen and West Goshen townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

$300,000 Awarded to the Chester County Home Modification Program

COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, announced $300,000 in Keystone Communities Program grant funding has been awarded to the Chester County Home Modification Program, which makes homes more accessible for low-income residents with disabilities. “For many of our residents with disabilities, their houses often feel like potential danger...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Two MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced for Conspiracy to Smuggle $1 Billion Worth of Cocaine into the United States

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Ivan Durasevic, 31, and Nenad Ilic, 41, both of Montenegro, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Durasevic was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release. Ilic was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy