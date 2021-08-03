Police Investigating Slot Machine Stolen from Bucks County Sports Bar

WARMINSTER, PA — The Warminster Township Police Department are currently investigating a missing juvenile reported by the Valley Youth House. Authorities state that facility staff reported that Janhyi Boyd (17 years old, black male, 6ft tall, 289lbs, black hair, and brown eyes) went missing from the Valley House over the weekend. Janhyi was last seen on August 1, 2021, at 1:50 PM. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, and white jeans. Janhyi told Staff he was getting on the local bus. The staff has not seen Janhyi since this time.