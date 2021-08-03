Two first-time candidates seeking Council seats

When County Supervisor Steve Chucri resigned his seat — following the public release of remarks he made that were critical of other county officials opposing the audit of the 2020 election — it began a process that will result in a replacement being named sometime in the next few months. The first step in the process was an open window for aspiring county supervisors to apply for the appointment. In order to apply, applicants needed to be registered Republicans who lived in Chucri’s district. An impressively large number of people, 22 in fact, applied for the position, including quite a few names familiar to political observers.
Comments / 0