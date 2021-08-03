Two first-time candidates seeking Council seats

In today’s paper you ran an editorial criticizing the commission districts, ending up with “one person, one vote.” Problem is that the district boundaries are a legal fiction for voting since all commissioners are voted for at large. The result is that the commission feels free to enact policies that might adversely affect a large part of a district. However, the commissioner for that district doesn’t stand up against those policies since he/she knows he/she stands a good chance of re-election since the election is county-wide instead of facing the voters of that district.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO