Frayser community leaders host block party to help families struggling with mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders hosted a National Night Out Trauma-Informed Block Party Tuesday in Frayser.

The goal was to offer resources to families struggling with mental health.

“Help them and talk about what’s going on,” said Charlie Caswell III.

12-year-old Charlie Caswell III said many kids his age need someone they can talk to about recent problems plaguing the city of Memphis.

The National Night Out Trauma-Informed Block Party is helping families find resources to cope with traumatic experiences like gun violence, poverty and loss of jobs during the pandemic.

“We integrated a trauma-informed approach to this national night out today to educate all of our stakeholders and families on the impact as children get ready to go back to school,” said Charlie Caswell, the organizer and executive director of Legacy of Legends in Memphis.

Caswell decided to bring it to Frayser after witnessing the impact that the pandemic had on parents and their children’s mental health. Caswell works closely with those families to offer resources.

“Virtual schooling and many of these kids not connecting to other students and living in environments where dysfunctional homes and communities have taken place. And so again, knowing that resources are out here so the kids can have counselors and other people to talk to help them navigate through returning to school.”

Vendors were set up to help these families cope with the emotional trauma they endured during the pandemic.

Caswell said most of the families he counsels told him they were traumatized by the uptick in crime.

Memphis police told FOX13 there have been 151 murders so far and those numbers don’t include Tuesday’s numbers.

Caswell said that’s why it was important to bring his 12-year-old son to the block party.

“Makes me feel sad because so many young children are dying,” said Charlie.

This is going on until 7:00 Tuesday night but organizers will stay later if needed. It’s at Impact Church on Clifton Avenue in Frayser.

