Clark County commissioners take no action on vaccine incentive, discuss possible employee mandate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners took no action Tuesday on a proposal to implement a $100 vaccine incentive, following a nearly two-hour public comment session. The commission also briefly discussed mandating vaccines for county employees but tabled the issue for several weeks until they receive more information. County employees would have to either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.www.8newsnow.com
