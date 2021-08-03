One dead, one in custody after shooting at east Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in east Birmingham. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said east precinct officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shell gas station at 3833 Eastlake Blvd. around 5 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers found a male victim unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle that appeared to have collided with another vehicle near a gas pump.www.wvtm13.com
