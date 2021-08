KALAMAZOO, MI — Water Street Coffee Joint is expanding its downtown footprint. After leasing kitchen space for the past 10 years at The Groves on Elm Valley Road, the company — which operates four cafés in Kalamazoo and one in Portage — announced recently it will be soon be cooking and baking for all five of its locations from the former home of MacKenzies Café and Bakery at 527 Harrison St.