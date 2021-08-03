Beanie Feldstein: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Star

Beanie Feldstein. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On the rise! Beanie Feldstein became a household name after being nominated for her first Golden Globe in January 2020. Since then, her fame has continued to grow.

The California native was nominated in December 2019 for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role as Molly in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Booksmart. The actress previously racked up acting credits in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Lady Bird and The Female Brain, to name a few.

Feldstein scored her first Globes nod the same year her longtime best friend Ben Platt and former costars and close pals Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever and Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan were also nominated.

“What a ridiculously surreal, special morning. Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women,” Feldstein wrote of her nomination via Instagram at the time. “To get to be there with my partner on this journey @kaitlyndever, my life partner @bensplatt and my lady bird is too much for my heart.”

Feldstein, who is the younger sister of Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill, later landed the role of Monica Lewinsky on the upcoming season 3 of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

“She is a triumph,” Feldstein told The Daily Beast in September 2019 of the Lewinsky, who will produce the FX season. “I am so, so honored to be portraying her. And to be doing it with Ryan Murphy is out of my wildest dreams. He is sort of the king of television, and his work is so profound.”

The What We Do in the Shadows alum is also shooting Richard Linklater’s film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will require her and her costars — including Platt and Blake Jenner — to shoot the project over the course of 10 years

Scroll down below to learn more about the actress ahead of The Impeachment’s September 7 premiere: