Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Royal Gorge, or 25 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Heavy rains have been continuous over the Royal Gorge region. Some locallized enhanced streamflows in streams and drainages may be possible. Locations impacted include Royal Gorge.alerts.weather.gov
