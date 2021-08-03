Cancel
UAW COVID-19 task force reinstates mask mandate

By Anna Muckenfuss
WNEM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 Joint Task Force of UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have reinstated a mask mandate that requires all personnel to wear masks at all plants, offices, and warehouses regardless of vaccination status, beginning Aug. 4. This change was made in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s recent...

www.wnem.com

DETROIT – Autoworkers at all plants and offices at the Big 3 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of health status, the UAW confirmed on Tuesday. The new mask policy starts Wednesday, Aug. 4, for all Ford, General Motors and Stellantis personnel at all plants, offices and warehouses. The mask requirement is in response to the revised CDC guidance on masks released last week, recommending masks in places were COVID-19 spread was high.

