‘Overwhelmed and just worried’: ICU caregivers dealing with surge of Delta Variant cases
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s an increasingly urgent situation inside Utah’s Intensive Care Units where doctors, nurses, and technicians say they’re overwhelmed by the recent spike in patients stricken by the Delta Variant of COVID-19. The recent wave of Delta cases has caused Intermountain Healthcare to reopen so-called “surge ICUs” to handle the influx of severely sick patients. Today, medical professionals on the frontlines described the situation.www.abc4.com
