Chicago Bears rumors are centered around Eddie Goldman and his possible report date to Bears training camp at Halas Hall. Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports that he will show up to Halas Hall when veterans report for camp on July 27th. We also look at Justin Fields and how he is embracing the city of Chicago ahead of his rookie season in the windy city. Chat Sports Host Harrison Graham discusses that and much more on the Chicago Bears in today’s video! Justin Fields who the Bears moved up for in the 2021 NFL Draft has embraced being the franchise QB.