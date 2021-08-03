25 TV Co-Stars Who Dated In Real Life

Megan fox is in the midst of a sort of renaissance at the moment, and she's currently promoting her latest film Till Death. While doing so, she's discussed her personal life as well as her journey in Hollywood, including being in awe of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Fox has also discussed her feelings on blockbuster movies, expressing her love for them and addressing the kinds of franchise she would like to join. Now, she's sharing some strong comments about the "hate" actors get for starring in massive films, and spoiler: she drops an F-bomb.