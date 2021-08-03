25 TV Co-Stars Who Dated In Real Life
Celebrity couples are a source of joy both for fans and for Hollywood. When two famous figures combine their high-wattage star power into a single unit, it’s like their abilities to fascinate redoubles, creating a center of gravity stronger than they could possibly manage alone. For TV stars, this can work to their advantage, bringing together the popularity of their fan bases with the fandom of the series. These TV co-stars who dated in real life are proof that even if those couples end, their fabled romances live on in our memories.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0