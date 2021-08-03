UPDATE: Deceased victim in three-vehicle crash identified
SALADO, Texas – UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on FM-2843 Tuesday morning, just east of Interstate 35. The investigating trooper said a 2008 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 24 year-old man, was traveling east on FM-2843 around a curve. A 2006 Nissan pickup truck, driven by a 42 year-old man, and a 2010 Toyota passenger car, operated by a 25 year-old man, were traveling west on FM-2843 and approaching the Dodge.www.fox44news.com
