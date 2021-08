As COVID-19 continue to surge due to the delta variant, stores across the US are analyzing their mask policies to help contain infections and spreading. Many stores and brands are now retracting their previous statements of relaxing mask mandates, and are now requiring them for in-store entry. Some states are under mask mandates that require the companies and stores to require masks for entry into indoor spaces. States such as Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania only recommend wearing a mask in public settings. According to the Center for Disease Control, cloth face coverings in public settings are recommended as they are most likely...