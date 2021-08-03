Earthquake recorded off coast of Japan, felt in Tokyo

TOKYO — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan and could be felt in Tokyo.

The quake happened at a depth of just over 6 miles about 75 miles east-northeast of Hasaki, Japan. That town lies about 75 miles east of Tokyo.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt tweeted that he felt the quake early Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of Team USA athletes are in Tokyo and the surrounding area of Japan for the 2021 Olympic Games.

