West Virginia University announces COVID-19 guidelines ahead of fall semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University announced new guidelines for students, faculty and staff as campuses prepare to fully reopen for the fall 2021 semester.

COVID-19 cases within the U.S. and West Virginia have increased in recent weeks. The delta variant has gained momentum, especially among young adults and the unvaccinated. As of Monday (Aug. 2), there were 2,480 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, and the daily cumulative percent positivity was 4.93%.

At this time, 59% of WVU faculty and staff and 60% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated. This number is below the 70% threshold previously needed by Aug. 1 to hold a large concert like FallFest this academic year, according to University officials.

Here are a few of the latest announcements:

WVU is strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated.

All employees and students will be required to take a new COVID-19 educational module prior to Aug. 17.

All students, faculty and staff must verify their vaccine status.

All students who will be on campus this fall and/or who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or did not verify they are vaccinated with the University by Aug. 1, are required to submit a valid negative COVID-19 test result prior to attending class.

Students and employees who fail to comply with COVID-19 testing requirements may be subject to discipline.

Those not fully vaccinated are expected to wear a mask while inside all University facilities and outdoors when around other people.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on campus.

For more of the guidelines released from West Virginia University, click here.