Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Old: M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Possibility of a Sequel

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker M. Night Shyamalan introduced audiences to a mysterious and disturbing world with his latest film Old, and while he has previously revisited worlds he's created with earlier films, he recently confirmed that he doesn't have plans to explore a sequel to the horror movie. He did admit, however, that he has an interesting idea on how he could theoretically continue the journey, but also noted that he has other unique ideas he'd be more interested in exploring when it comes to new projects. Old is currently in theaters and his TV series Servant is currently filming its third season.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamesradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesclarionnewsonline.com

Mid-America at the Movies: “Old”- the twists and turns of M. Night Shyamalan

Several weeks ago, we noted that director Alfred Hitchcock is often dubbed “The Master of Suspense.” Well, if we had to apply a nickname to director M. Night Shyamalan, perhaps the most fitting one would be “The Master of the Twist.” For over twenty years, since his acclaimed film “The Sixth Sense” (1999) was released and the phrase “I see dead people” entered into general conversation, Shyamalan has been known for his big twist endings. These last-minute revelations are present in most of his films.
CelebritiesNBC News

'Old,' M. Night Shyamalan and Hollywood's horror of aging women

Wanna see something really scary? According to Hollywood, it’s a woman getting old. That’s one of the unspoken themes of M. Night Shyamalan’s new summer thriller, whose ads feature a pair of female legs relaxing on the seashore. One leg is young and shapely; the other withered and skeletal. The title succinctly names the horror unfolding: “Old.”
MoviesFox40

Interview: M. Night Shyamalan discusses new film ‘OLD’

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “OLD,” about a family vacation that discovers the secluded beach they are relaxing on is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day, is in theaters Friday. Richard spoke to Shyamalan about his latest thriller.
MoviesComicBook

The Exorcist Reboot Director Details How His Film Is a Direct Sequel to Original

The term "reboot" is thrown around quite often when it comes to reviving classic properties for new generations, with this word sometimes being used to describe a remake of an original story while other times it is meant to convey a contemporary take on the material to renew interest in the concept, with David Gordon Green confirming that his The Exorcist reboot will serve as a sequel to the original film. Given that producer Jason Blum previously revealed that the upcoming film would resemble Green's 2018 Halloween, which was also a direct sequel to the original entry, this latest update merely serves as more confirmation of the direction the project is headed in.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Old’ review: M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller is ridiculous — and awesome

Running time: 108 minutes. Rated PG-13 (strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.) In theaters. M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, “Old,” is campy, poorly written, candy-colored and subtle as Eurovision. I was glued to every single second of it. Shyamalan’s films over the past several...
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD is an Oddball Excursion in Existential Horror

When it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Tops a Quiet Box Office With $16.5M Opening

Even though we’re getting extremely close to August, which is notoriously bad for the box office, I expected a stronger performance from Universal Pictures’ Old, the latest mind-bending thriller from M. Night Shyamalan. While the film, about a family on a tropical holiday who discovers that the secluded beach where...
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘Old’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan Doesn’t Have Enough Time

There is something primal about the fear of aging. We fight against withering for our immaturity, hoping to preserve that youthful glow. How unaware we must seem about how precious the flashing firework of our lives are compared to the long-lasting glow of a star. What would you change right now if your life was suddenly cut down? Would you reunite with an old friend or lover? Would you repent of your wrongdoings and learn to say you’re sorry? Or would you spend every last moment grasping at any hope of survival?
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Old’ from Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan

What should be a perfect vacation for a family on the brink of separation turns into a deadly holiday in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Dating back to 1999 with the release of his big spooky hit film The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan has been writing and directing extremely creative, intense, and sometimes bizarre films. His latest, Old, is not exactly in the same category.
Moviesarcamax.com

Reviews: 'Old' and 'Pig': Nicolas Cage Back at His Best, M. Night Shyamalan Not

There was a time when I thought "Lady in the Water" was M. Night Shyamalan's worst movie. (It's hard to beat the concept of a mermaid secretly living in an apartment-house swimming pool.) But then came "The Happening" (angry vegetation responding to the threat of Global Warming), to which the worst-of title immediately passed. Then came a frustrating tie -- the dreadful double-header of "The Last Airbender" and "After Earth." That was a tough call (although I'd give "After Earth" the edge).
MoviesCollider

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 329 - 'Old' and the Films of M. Night Shyamalan

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by Associate Editor Greg Smith to talk about Old and the films of writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. We talk about the strengths and weaknesses of Old, how it reflects Shyamalan's earlier work, how his career and movies have changed since the breakout success of The Sixth Sense, why we're glad Shyamalan is making bonkers movies like Old, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.
MoviesPopculture

'Spiral' Star Chris Rock Reveals Which 'Saw' Movie Inspired Him to Join Horror Franchise

Chris Rock surprised fans with his role in Spiral, the newest entry into the Saw movie series and now the comedian is revealing which of the franchise's films inspired him to want to join. Lionsgate recently released Spiral for home entertainment through 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, with all formats containing a number of exciting behind-the-scenes featurettes. In one of the special feature segments, Rock shares it was actually Saw II that made him want to jump into the thrilling horror series.
MoviesWMI Central

Entertainment

We love M. Night Shyamalan, even if we never did figure out how to say his name. He deals in films with outlandish themes, which nevertheless are as exquisitely made as a Faberge egg. Usually. Sometimes he makes a film that people just do not embrace. “Old” gets right out...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

Comments / 0

Community Policy