Old: M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Possibility of a Sequel
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan introduced audiences to a mysterious and disturbing world with his latest film Old, and while he has previously revisited worlds he's created with earlier films, he recently confirmed that he doesn't have plans to explore a sequel to the horror movie. He did admit, however, that he has an interesting idea on how he could theoretically continue the journey, but also noted that he has other unique ideas he'd be more interested in exploring when it comes to new projects. Old is currently in theaters and his TV series Servant is currently filming its third season.comicbook.com
