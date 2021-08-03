Resorters: High seeds shake up Junior 10-12 opening round

Anything can happen in nine holes of golf, and the high seeds proved that on Monday afternoon in the Junior 10-12 Division. The opening round of match play saw the field of 16 dwindle down to eight, with three double-digit seeds moving on. Ellie Sticha, Jack Harris and Tyler Cullen pulled off seeding upsets to earn a spot in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s how all eight matchups played out on Monday on the back nine.