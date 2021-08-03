Cancel
COVID-19 Infection Boosts Acute MI, Stroke Risk in Early Weeks

By L.A. McKeown
tctmd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of acute MI or stroke was increased threefold in the first 2 weeks after COVID-19 infection among all Swedish residents who contracted the virus over more than a 7-month period, a large cohort study shows. Researchers say these acute CV complications may be a hallmark of initial clinical manifestation of COVID-19 and should be an added incentive for unvaccinated persons to get the jab, especially if they have chronic comorbid conditions.

