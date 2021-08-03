Cancel
NFL

New 49ers WR Trent Sherfield impressing coaches, teammates

By Rohan Chakravarthi
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

837 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Step aside, Jalen Hurd. Well, at least for today. While the 6'5, 220 third-year wideout has been the talk of the fans, especially after suiting up in pads for team activities Tuesday, Trent Sherfield was the man of the moment, as he gained praise for his performance from head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

