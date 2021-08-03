New 49ers WR Trent Sherfield impressing coaches, teammates
Well, at least for today. While the 6'5, 220 third-year wideout has been the talk of the fans, especially after suiting up in pads for team activities Tuesday, Trent Sherfield was the man of the moment, as he gained praise for his performance from head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.www.49erswebzone.com
