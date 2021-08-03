Real-world metaverse 'TwinWorld' selected as 5G Telco Edge Cloud testbed for 3 global mobile carriers

NORWICH, England (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. MICROSS COMPONENTS LTD (“Micross”), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, based at Norwich, U.K., and C-MAC ELECTROMAG BVBA, a leading specialised electronics manufacturer of high reliability solutions, based in Ronse, Belgium are pleased to announce a formal partnership, to offer a greater range of products and services to the U.K. Aerospace & Defence industry. The two companies will align their Sales & Marketing and Engineering resources, to offer combined technology solutions, ranging from bare die and wafers, through packaged components and assemblies, to full electronics module build, combined with Electrical and Environmental Test services. Both companies have their quality management systems accredited to ISO 9001 and AS 9100 (for the Aerospace Industry).
