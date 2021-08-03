Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Real-world metaverse 'TwinWorld' selected as 5G Telco Edge Cloud testbed for 3 global mobile carriers

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. DoubleMe is proud to announce the launch of HoloVerse, a proof of concept project in partnership with Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, TIM, and MobiledgeX. HoloVerse is a worldwide project in which global mobile operators will test the optimal 5G Telco Edge Cloud network infrastructure for...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Mobile Technology#5g#Testbed#Twinworld#Prweb#Holoverse#Deutsche Telekom#Telco Edge Cloud#Gsma#Operator Platform Group#G Mec#World Engine#Singtel#British Telecom#Sk Telecom#Holoportal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
Technologyciodive.com

When selecting a cloud vendor, developer preference matters

Six in 10 professional software developers say they work with AWS as a cloud platform, though Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure made "substantial gains" from last year, according to the 2021 Stack Overflow Developer Survey released Monday. In addition to its current broad adoption, AWS is also the top platform...
TechnologyRegister Citizen

OATI Brings Smart IoT Expertise into the LoRa Alliance®

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. OATI is pleased to announce our acceptance into the LoRa Alliance®, a non-profit organization committed to the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN® standard, the leading long range wide-area networking (LPWAN) technology. Through collaborative efforts, the LoRa Alliance works to standardize the use of LPWA networks to enable large scale Internet-of-Things (IoT) deployments. The adoption of these networks will lead to advancements in Smart Cities, agriculture, advanced metering, and much more.
Businessthefastmode.com

TPG Telecom to Acquire Additional 5G Spectrum in 3.6 GHz Band from Dense Air

TPG Telecom has entered into an agreement to acquire additional 5G spectrum holdings in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air. Completion of the transaction will increase TPG Telecom’s 3.6 GHz spectrum holdings from 60 MHz to 90 MHz in Adelaide and 95 MHz in Brisbane, Perth and Canberra. In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom will acquire 5 MHz of 3.6 GHz spectrum, increasing its holdings to 65 MHz after the transaction.
Businessthefastmode.com

Juniper Networks Joins Softbank’s 5G Consortium

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, on Tuesday announced that it has joined the Softbank 5G Consortium established by Softbank as a founding member, having been named as a 5G-related partner. As long-time partners, Juniper Networks and Softbank have journeyed and grown together over the years into the...
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

5G infrastructure market size to reach $80.5 billion by 2028

The global 5G infrastructure market size is expected to reach $80.5 billion by 2028, according to a study by Grand View Research. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2021 to 2028. The significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe...
Economyeverythingrf.com

TPG Telecom Using Nokia’s Integrated Passive Active Antennas in Australia

Nokia and TPG Telecom have announced the first global deployment of the latest generation of Nokia’s integrated 5G Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) at a TPG Telecom site in Brisbane, following the successful introduction of Nokia’s IPAA solution in networks across the world. The Twin Beam version of Nokia’s IPAA delivers both 5G capability and greatly increases the capacity of 3G, 4G and 5G deployed on existing mid band frequencies through advanced antenna technology.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Fujitsu and HFR Networks Introduce Smart xHaul for 5G Transport

Fujitsu Network Communications and HFR Networks have introduced new and enhanced Smart xHaul solutions for versatile, cost-efficient, scalable 5G network transport. Enhancements include new innovative optics for the M6424 time-sensitive networking (TSN) aggregation and transport switch — which is in use with a Tier 1 U.S. service provider as the lead customer — and the new M6208E TSN switch for hardened environments.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

MVNO 1&1 taps Rakuten to build open RAN network

Rakuten Group forged a deal to design, build and operate an open RAN network for Germany-based 1&1 as it moves to become the nation’s fourth mobile operator. In a statement, Rakuten claimed it will be Europe’s first fully virtualised mobile network based on open RAN technology. It will construct the active network equipment and be responsible for overall network performance.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks

CSPs understand today that they need more from cloud. Cloud must be rebuilt to cloud-native so that they can get business agility. The post How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks appeared first on Radware Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Radware Blog...
Technologyaithority.com

Mavenir Selected By Triangle Communications For Full Open RAN Virtualized Network

Key element of Network Upgrades following the FCC Rip and Replace. Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today to have been selected by Triangle Communications, a telecommunications service provider for the state of Montana, to deliver a fully virtualized Open RAN and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network.
TechnologyCoinDesk

Chainlink Unveils Crypto ‘Keepers’ and Anti-Fraud Blockchain Bridges

A common sort of computation used in DeFi applications would be the triggering of limit orders, or it could be more advanced things like the monitoring of certain debt pools for under-collateralized loans. What project teams currently do is build this computation layer in-house. But that’s antithetical to the whole decentralization narrative, said Nazarov.
BusinessMySanAntonio

MICROSS & C-MAC Announce Partnership to Service the U.K. Aerospace & Defence Market

NORWICH, England (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. MICROSS COMPONENTS LTD (“Micross”), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, based at Norwich, U.K., and C-MAC ELECTROMAG BVBA, a leading specialised electronics manufacturer of high reliability solutions, based in Ronse, Belgium are pleased to announce a formal partnership, to offer a greater range of products and services to the U.K. Aerospace & Defence industry. The two companies will align their Sales & Marketing and Engineering resources, to offer combined technology solutions, ranging from bare die and wafers, through packaged components and assemblies, to full electronics module build, combined with Electrical and Environmental Test services. Both companies have their quality management systems accredited to ISO 9001 and AS 9100 (for the Aerospace Industry).
TechnologyTechRepublic

Verizon 5G Edge expands AWS Wavelength access to three more cities

Developers will be able to work directly with AWS using Verizon's new edge networks in Chicago, Houston and Phoenix. Organizations and individuals who use Verizon's 5G edge network to create and deploy applications with Amazon Web Services can now choose from a few more cities for speedy access. On Thursday, Verizon announced that it has expanded its edge network to Chicago, Houston and Phoenix from which users will now be able to tap into Amazon's AWS Wavelength service.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks That are Braving Industry Challenges

AMX - Free Report) , Vodafone Group Plc (. SKM - Free Report) are benefiting from the deployment of advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies and proliferation of data traffic. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers that are based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services, and prepaid and postpaid. They provide value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions. They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some of the industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. These firms provide IT solutions and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.
Video Gamestribuneledgernews.com

With 5G, the sky is the limit for Cloud Gaming

Aug. 4—Gaming has come a long way since it first became available on PCs and gaming consoles several decades ago. Today, gaming has become quite commonplace on mobile handheld devices. And people are not only entertaining themselves with gaming, they are also watching live streams of games being played by professional players. Gaming has evolved into eSports and many have been able to participate in competitive gaming even while sitting in the comforts of their homes. This trend is going to continue and evolve further.5G and Edge Computing technologies have the potential to do away with the need for a consumer to invest in expensive gaming hardware, These technologies are enabling Cloud Gaming services on smartphones and tablets with experiences that are comparable to those on more expensive, console-like devices. This opens opportunities for reaching out to a very large user segment comprising of casual gamers, professional and competitive gamers, and others. Globally, many 5G service providers have announced mobile cloud gaming services on a subscription basis or as a bundled offering with 5G data plans.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Collaboration is key for cloud innovation

Developers and security professionals work in very different ways. While the former is likely to move and innovate fast – with quick coding and rapid application building a top priority – security teams will often take a more considered approach to ensure costly breaches are avoided and attack surfaces are reduced.
Career Development & AdviceRegister Citizen

In a cloud-first world, preparation will be key

A few years ago, companies began their migration to the cloud . More and more businesses are adopting cloud solutions to solve problems, ranging from storage to using artificial intelligence to optimize their operations. In 2020, we saw this trend accelerate exponentially , making this technology the allied tool to continue operations and even grow under a context of changes so acute that they were generated by uncertainty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy