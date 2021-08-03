Cancel
NFL

Training Camp Talkers: Full Pads Brings Back Range of Emotions for Barr

By Craig Peters
vikings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. — The full-padded THWUMP is finally here. Forty days before opening the regular season at Cincinnati — and just 11 before hosting Denver to begin the preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings practiced Tuesday for the first time in full pads. And before that, the Vikings will...

