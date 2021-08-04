Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SK Innovation to split off battery unit, shares fall

By Heekyong Yang Joyce Lee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcRye_0bGsVN5C00
The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) confirmed plans to make its battery business a stand-alone unit, sending its shares down as much as much as 7.9% in morning trade to hit a near four-month low.

Analysts said investors were concerned that SK Innovation would be left with its less attractive conventional petrochemical business once the battery business is separated.

The owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy posted an operating profit of 506 billion won ($441 million) in the April-June quarter, compared with an operating loss of 456 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it expected refining margins to gradually improve in the second half as COVID-19 retreats and demand rebounded.

It would separate out its battery business and oil and gas production business into individual units by October. The new entities would continue to be wholly owned by SK Innovation.

"These split-offs are meant to preemptively strengthen fundamental competitiveness by building a management system suitable for the characteristics of each business," Kim Jong Hoon, SK Innovation's board chairman, said in a statement.

In July, SK Innovation said it was considering separating and listing its growing battery business unit, which supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) among others, to better secure resources as the global EV market continues to grow. read more

The battery unit, which is aiming to turn profitable next year, accounted for nearly 6% of the company's revenue in the second quarter.

Rival LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES), wholly owned by LG Chem Ltd's (051910.KS) from which it was carved out last year, plans to go public this year. LGES counts Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) among its customers.

Revenue rose 56% to 11.1 trillion won from a year earlier. That compares with the 11 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated it facilities at 66% of capacity on average in the quarter, down from 77% during the same period a year earlier.

Last week, South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp (010950.KS) said refining margins are expected to rebound in the third quarter, driven by high demand for transport fuels because of an increase in global economic activities and mobility.

($1 = 1,148.5800 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Electric Car Batteries#Gm#Sk Innovation Co Ltd#Sk Energy#Sk Innovation#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Ev#Lg Energy Solution Ltd#Lges#Lg Chem Ltd#General Motors Co#Hyundai#Smartestimate#S Oil Corp Lrb 010950
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing nearly 80 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,280-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Ganfeng Lithium to invest $1.3 billion in battery production

(Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium, the world’s biggest lithium company by market capitalisation, said on Thursday its subsidiary would invest a total 8.4 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in two projects that will make “new-type” lithium batteries. China’s Ganfeng is best known as a supplier of battery-grade lithium to clients including electric...
Economygmauthority.com

GM Committed To Achieving #1 Electric Vehicle Market Share In North America

General Motors has big plans when it comes to the electric vehicle segment, aiming to launch 30 new EV models worldwide by 2025. In addition, General Motors states it’s committed to reaching the number-one spot with regard to electric vehicle market share in North America. General Motors set the goal...
Economythedallasnews.net

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Ford Motor, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota Motor

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessfordauthority.com

SK Innovation To Spin Off Battery Division Amid EV Production Ramp Up

It was only a few months ago that South Korean EV battery manufacturer SK Innovation was mired in a legal battle with its rival, LG Chem, one that threatened the company’s plans to finish its new production facility in Georgia. The two managed to reach a settlement at the last minute, paving the way for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning battery maker to continue its rapid expansion, which recently included a production joint venture with Ford dubbed BlueOvalSK. Last month, Ford Authority reported that SK Innovation was also mulling the idea of increasing its production and spinning off its battery division as a way to raise additional funds for expansion, and now, it’s making good on those plans.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Spawning Billionaires As It Becomes China’s 3rd Largest Company

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is having a very good year. The company’s share price has levitated by some 167% over the past 12 months. The soaring stock price has brought the company to a market value of over $200 billion, making it the third-largest business listed in mainland China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Li-ion battery market on a 23% CAGR

The global Li-ion battery market size is estimated to reach $105.6 billion by 2026, with a 23% CAGR20-26, says Yole Developpement. The market for Li-ion battery cells in EV is expected to reach $86 billion by 2026. The stationary market is expected to be almost $3.8 billion by 2026, at...
Electronicshackaday.com

Murata To Deliver Solid State Batteries To Market In The Fall

Solid state batteries have long been promised to us as the solution to our energy storage needs. Theoretically capable of greater storage densities than existing lithium-ion and lithium-polymer cells, while being far safer to boot, they would offer a huge performance boost in all manner of applications. For those of...
BusinessCNBC

Stellantis ups 2021 profit margin goal but chip squeeze weighs

Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, is now guiding for an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10%, which compares with a previous forecast of between 5.5%-7.5%. Milan-listed shares in the world's fourth largest carmaker rose as much as 4.1% at...
Economy104.1 WIKY

China’s electric vehicle makers report strong July sales

(Reuters) – Electric vehicle sales at China’s Li Auto and Xpeng Inc more than tripled in July from a year ago, while they doubled at Nio Inc, helped by robust demand for new energy automobiles in the world’s biggest auto market. The rise in July deliveries comes at a time...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hyundai Motor, LG's battery unit to invest $1 billion in EV partnership

(Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution said on Thursday they would set up a joint venture (JV) in Indonesia to establish a battery cell plant for electric vehicles (EV), investing $1.1 billion with each owning half the business. The JV will help Hyundai Motor Co and its sister company Kia Corp secure a stable supply of EV batteries at a competitive price for their battery electric vehicles.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

LG Chem profit surges on pandemic demand, EV battery sales improve

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) on Thursday posted a four-fold surge in quarterly profit on pandemic-led demand for its chemicals used in making electronic products such as laptops and TVs, and said sales of batteries used in electric vehicles were improving. The company's LG...
Businessthefabricator.com

Talon Metals, United Steelworkers partner to advance U.S. EV battery supply chain

Talon Metals Corp. and the United Steelworkers (USW) union have announced a workforce development partnership to advance the Tamarack Nickel Project in Tamarack, Minn. Located 54 miles west of Duluth, Minn., the project is the only undeveloped high-grade nickel deposit in the U.S. with the prospect to create an integrated U.S.-based nickel supply chain for the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
Businessmining-technology.com

BHP to supply nickel to battery technology firm Tesla

BHP has signed an agreement with electric vehicle (EV) and battery storage systems manufacturer Tesla for the supply of nickel. Tesla will receive nickel, which is a key metal used to make EV car batteries, from the BHP Nickel West project in Western Australia. Nickel West is a fully integrated...
Industrykfgo.com

South Korea’s POSCO posts record profit on strong steel demand recovery

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted its highest ever quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong industrial demand and surging steel prices boosted its revenue. The world’s sixth-biggest steelmaker by production as of 2020 unveiled a plan to raise its annual steel production capacity to more than 60 million...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Model Y Demand Drives LG Energy Solutions Battery Sales, Korean Company Becomes Top Vendor In May

The power equation in the battery supply chain changed in May, with South Korea's LG Energy Solutions dethroning China's CATL as the company with the most installed capacity. What Happened: LGES' installed base jumped 270% year-over-year to 5.7 Gigawatt-hour in May, according to a report by market research firm SNE Research. The Korean company's market share increased from 25.8% to 28.7%.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa rejects Focus Dynamics' second share split in a year

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): Bursa Securities has rejected Focus Dynamics Group Bhd's proposed one-to-three share split, in view of the group's low adjusted share price of 1.5 sen. The group, which had 6.15 billion issued shares at Dec 29, 2020, proposed in January to split each of its shares into three to improve its trading liquidity.
Video Gamesrock947.com

Sony posts 26% rise in Q1 operating profit on pandemic-led PS5 demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Corp on Wednesday reported a 26.3% rise in first-quarter operating profit, benefiting from lingering pandemic-led demand for its PlayStation 5 games console. Operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 280.1 billion yen ($2.57 billion) from 221.7 billion yen a year earlier. Ten analysts...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hyundai to take stake in German hydrogen fuelling group H2 Mobility

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will invest in Germany’s H2 Mobility network of hydrogen fuelling station operators, it said on Thursday, as it looks to support infrastructure for fuel cell-powered vehicles. A partner in the project since 2017, Hyundai Motor’s German subsidiary will become a seventh shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy