Dakota Kai turned on Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s episode of NXT. Gonzalez and Kai came out, with Gonzalez saying that she had defeated everyone. Kai issued a challenge for anyone to come out and challenge Gonzalez for NXT TakeOver 36 next month. When no one came out, Kai told Gonzalez that as long as she had Gonzalez's back, she would always be champion. As Gonzalez was celebrating, Kai suddenly attacked Gonzalez in the corner with a kick. She then grabbed the NXT Women’s title and stood over Gonzalez, indicating she wanted the next title match.