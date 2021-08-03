Hornets' Ish Smith: To join Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets were reportedly going to target a center in the upcoming offseason, and it seems as though they have done so via trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Detroit Pistons have sent Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick for the No. 57 pick. It seems as though this would give the Charlotte Hornets an option at center, though they could also just use Plumlee as a backup if they get a better player in free agency or via another trade.