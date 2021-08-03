Hornets' Ish Smith: To join Charlotte
Smith agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The second year is a team option and $4.5 million is guaranteed. Smith should be in line to see relatively consistent backup point guard minutes with the Hornets behind LaMelo Ball. Smith saw 21.0 minutes per game last season and averaged 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds. It's possible he sees a slightly reduced workload in 2021-22 and should be avoided in fantasy outside of very deep leagues.www.cbssports.com
