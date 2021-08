PADUCAH- Do you have a pair of old running shoes that may be too worn down to use? If so, you have the chance to give them to someone in need. Saturday at Keiler Park several pairs of running shoes were collected to be donated to those in need. Laura Webber, the event's organizer, says so far she's collected about 70 pairs of shoes. Her goal is to collect more, and donate the proceeds of the running shoes that will get recycled to Starfish Orphan Ministry.