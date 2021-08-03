Cancel
Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.

Billie Eilish
