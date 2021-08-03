Cancel
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to still arrive early 2022, Take-Two report confirms

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack during the 2021 Summer Games Fest, Gearbox Software unveiled Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off game set in the Borderlands universe. At the time, Gearbox stated that the game would come out sometime during early 2022, a release window that could very easily shift, especially considering the persistent challenges posed by the pandemic. So far, however, this projected release window has not changed, as Take-Two’s quarterly earnings report that came out Monday reconfirmed that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will release during early 2022.

