More than two years since Nielsen revealed prototypes of new wearable PPM devices at the NAB Show, the sleek, lightweight devices are ready to be pressed into action. Following a battery of rigorous tests – in the lab, in focus groups and in the field – Nielsen says it will phase in 3,000 new PPM wearables as a subset of its nearly 66,000 active PPM panelists over a period of weeks starting in September. “This is the next phase of the evolution of PPM,” Nielsen Audio Managing Director Brad Kelly told Inside Radio in an exclusive interview. “We’re bringing it in in line with technology trends and fashion trends.”