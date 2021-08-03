Health Department: Delta Variant Cause of Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations being seen across the state due to the spread of the delta variant. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases have been reported each day. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date in 2021 due to increased COVID-19 transmission, patient demand, and hospital staffing challenges. Today’s data dashboard update will reflect the following increases:auburnexaminer.com
