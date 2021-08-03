Health Department: Delta Variant Cause of Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations being seen across the state due to the spread of the delta variant. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases have been reported each day. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date in 2021 due to increased COVID-19 transmission, patient demand, and hospital staffing challenges. Today’s data dashboard update will reflect the following increases:

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID symptoms: Headache, runny nose, sneezing are now among the top 5 reported due to increasing variants and vaccines

As more variants of COVID-19 emerge, the most common symptoms change. An ongoing study based out of the United Kingdom has set out to help people determine what the most common symtoms are depending on if they are unvaccinated, partially or fully vaccinated. The study allows people to submit their COVID symptoms on an app which the scientists collect to determine which are being most highly reported.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

Why the Delta variant is so dangerous for the unvaccinated

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the U.S., and experts are warning that its continued spread poses a major risk to those who are unvaccinated. “So far, almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths that we’re seeing — upwards of 99% of those cases...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition. All of those individuals were over...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Maryland by county

Federal data shows COVID-19 transmission levels at the county level in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing face masks because of COVID-19 transmission.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

July 29 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as vaccination rates have stalled and the more infectious Delta variant has become more prevalent. The seven-day moving average in daily cases reported Wednesday was 66,606, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average in new hospital admissions from July 13-19 was 3,521, up 32.2% from the week prior, while the vaccination rates have risen by less than 1% in the past week.

